ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on Megyn Kelly's controversial comments about blackface.

By DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK --
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News Channel personality who made a rocky transition to softer morning news at NBC, has been ousted from her "Today" program after her controversial on-air comments about blackface.

'"Megyn Kelly Today' is not returning," NBC News said in a statement Friday. The fourth hour of NBC's venerable "Today" franchise that Kelly's show occupied will be hosted by other co-anchors from the show, the network said.


NBC didn't address the status of Kelly herself, who reports said was negotiating over her multimillion-dollar contract.

The departure came four days after Kelly provoked a firestorm of criticism for asking on air why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong. Social media condemnation was swift, and Kelly apologized to fellow NBC staffers later in the day and made a tearful apology on her show Wednesday

Kelly did not host "Megyn Kelly Today" as scheduled on Thursday and Friday mornings. She is in the middle of the second year of a three year contract, which reportedly pays her more than $20 million a year.

Kelly made her debut as NBC morning TV host on Sept. 25, 2017, taking over the 9 a.m. slot of "Today" and saying she wanted viewers "to have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear and maybe a little hope to start your day." She did cooking demonstrations and explored emotional topics.

She largely floundered with that soft-news focus and a pair of awkward and hostile interviews with Hollywood figures Jane Fonda and Debra Messing backfired with bad publicity. Kelly briefly found more of a purpose with the eruption of the #MeToo movement.

She made news when interviewing women who accused Trump of inappropriate behavior and spoke with accusers of Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, Bill O'Reilly, Roy Moore and Mark Halperin, as well as women who allege they were harassed on Capitol Hill.

Time magazine, which honored "The Silence Breakers" as its Person of the Year, cited Kelly as its leader in the entertainment field. The episode with Trump accusers had more than 2.9 million viewers, one of her biggest audiences.

But strains continued behind the scenes. Kelly last month publicly called for NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack to appoint outside investigators to look into why the network didn't air Ronan Farrow's stories about disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein and allowed him to take the material to the New Yorker. That's a particular sore point with NBC's management.

And her ratings have been consistently down from what "Today" garnered in the 9 a.m. hour before Kelly came on board. In its first year, Kelly's show averaged 2.4 million viewers a day, a drop of 400,000 viewers from the year before.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttalk show
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Hunter Killer' review: Not worth your money
Happy Halloween: 5 seasonal events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
Comedian using stand-up as platform to combat domestic violence
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATE: Suspect arrested in mailed pipe bombs probe
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 4 sick
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday nor'easter
83-year-old longtime postal worker killed in NJ hit and run
Show More
2 arrested after Brooklyn nurse found dead in closet
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Elderly woman slashed, man punched during LI home invasion
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on highway
Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash
More News