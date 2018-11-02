NETFLIX

Netflix to give 3 films an exclusive run in theaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," the Coen brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and "Bird Box" will play in theaters. (Netflix via AP)

Netflix will give three films an exclusive run in theaters before making them available on its streaming service.

Up until now, Netflix has steadfastly insisted on releasing films in theaters only simultaneously with their streaming premiere. Netflix's major pivot will give a handful of its most anticipated movies a stand-alone run in a relatively small number of theaters. Major chains still refuse to screen films that don't adhere to an exclusive 90-day window.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," the Coen brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller "Bird Box" will play in theaters for one to three weeks before premiering on Netflix.

The move could aid the Oscar aspirations of "Buster Scruggs" and, in particular, "Roma," which critics have hailed as one of the year's best.
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixmovie theatermovie newsmoviesmovie premiere
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Don't fall for this Netflix billing scam
Sesame Street gets a little bit 'stranger'
MoviePass launches subscription plan for $6.95 a month
WARNING: Don't fall for this Netflix email scam
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Radio City Rockettes unleash drones in 'Christmas Spectacular'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Nobody's Fool,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Backstage with Sandy: Hollywood stunt person Niahlah Hope
Backstage with Sandy: Hollywood stunt person Niahlah Hope
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Show More
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Passengers flee out windows on wild ride to Queen Mary
Armored truck stolen from outside Long Island bank
More News