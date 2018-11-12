New axe-throwing spot Bury the Hatchet now open in Greenpoint

A new axe-throwing spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 25 Noble St. in Greenpoint, the fresh addition is called Bury the Hatchet.
In addition to individual axe throwing, consider holding corporate events here or forming a league. This is its ninth location, but will be the first to have a full-service bar and kitchen, according to the Greenpoint News. As of the newspaper's report on Oct. 28, the bar was still awaiting its liquor license, which was expected in a few weeks. Until that is secured, it will serve a menu of bar snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Check with the business for more on that.
The newcomer is finding its footing in these , early days with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jonathan T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "The place lives up to the hype, especially for these types of establishments. Down near the water, amazing views of lower Manhattan are the perfect backdrop."
Yelper Chris D. added, "I liked this place a lot and can't wait to go back. Went there Monday night with group of friends and they all said they had a great time. "
Head on over to check it out: Bury the Hatchet is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City