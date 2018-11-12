ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New axe-throwing spot Bury the Hatchet now open in Greenpoint

Bury the Hatchet. | Photo: Jonathan T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new axe-throwing spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 25 Noble St. in Greenpoint, the fresh addition is called Bury the Hatchet.

In addition to individual axe throwing, consider holding corporate events here or forming a league. This is its ninth location, but will be the first to have a full-service bar and kitchen, according to the Greenpoint News. As of the newspaper's report on Oct. 28, the bar was still awaiting its liquor license, which was expected in a few weeks. Until that is secured, it will serve a menu of bar snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Check with the business for more on that.

The newcomer is finding its footing in these , early days with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jonathan T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "The place lives up to the hype, especially for these types of establishments. Down near the water, amazing views of lower Manhattan are the perfect backdrop."

Yelper Chris D. added, "I liked this place a lot and can't wait to go back. Went there Monday night with group of friends and they all said they had a great time. "

Head on over to check it out: Bury the Hatchet is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after show with Billy Joel
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
Search for suspect in attack of off-duty NYPD officer
Aerosmith's Perry hospitalized after show with Billy Joel
Devastation as deadly CA wildfires tally grim stats
New LIRR schedules now in effect
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino
Show More
Search for suspect in sex assault of teen in Huntington
89-year-old psychologist dies in fatal subway push at Penn Station
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
NYC Veterans Day Parade marks 100 years since end of WWI
More News