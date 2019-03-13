bachelorette

New 'Bachelorette' revealed: Hannah B. gets another chance at finding love

Watch as Hannah Brown is unveiled as the next 'Bachelorette.'

Hannah Brown is getting a second chance at love.

This season's "Bachelor" hopeful, who caught Colton Underwood's eye early on, will take center stage later this spring in the fifteenth season of "The Bachelorette."

Host Chris Harrison announced Brown as the next "Bachelorette" during Tuesday night's "Bachelor" finale. Brown, nicknamed "Alabama Hannah," is described as "a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself." She'll be the first "Bachelorette" from Alabama.

Brown was left heartbroken this past season after Underwood ended their relationship after she met his parents.

"Returning home gave Hannah the time to reflect and heal from her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is readier than ever to find her true love," the network said of Brown's time between seasons.

Brown, 24, was born and raised in Tuscaloosa and graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in communications. She was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and has used her platform to advocate for those suffering from depression and anxiety.

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC on Sunday, May 13.

