MARVEL

New 'Captain Marvel' poster released, new trailer coming Monday

It's a great day to be a Marvel fan.

On Sunday evening, Marvel Studios released a new poster for "Captain Marvel" and announced that a new trailer will debut on Monday, December 3, during halftime of Monday Night Football on ESPN.


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.


The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovies
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Spencer Dinwiddie honors Stan Lee with Marvel-inspired sneakers
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
Broadway Backstage: Only on ABC7NY - Coming this December
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
NYPD: Angry customer with hammer attacks Queens spa employees
NJ family found dead in burning home remembered at funeral
NFL player wears cleats designed for Lisa Colagrossi Foundation
Police searching for man who raped woman in Brooklyn park
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Man changing tire killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Schumer says Marriott should pay to replace hacked passports
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Professor targeted with hate graffiti will light school's menorah
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
More News