New details about where Beyonce filmed 'Spirit' music video for 'Lion King' soundtrack

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. -- Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.The Southern California town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack. The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.The city couldn't talk about it until now.The music video has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.