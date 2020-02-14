Submerge into immersive art installation inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020

NEW YORK CITY -- Inside Chelsea Market, you can step into a world of classic BLUE at this new immersive digital art exhibit!
Submerge, the immersive installation inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020, features a highly-immersive environment as well as interactive elements in the hue of Classic Blue that encourages visitors to think about their own connections to and emotions associated with the color.
Submerge was created by ARTECHOUSE in collaboration with Intus Interactive Design. ARTECHOUSE connects audiences to art in an entirely new way - stimulating minds, emotions, and imagination.
In the Fall of 2019, ARTECHOUSE was approached by Pantone to create an immersive reveal for its Color of the Year 2020.
Just as musicians use notes to evoke feelings, artists use color to affect the psyche and to elicit powerful emotions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and design tools, ARTECHOUSE push the possibilities and truly submerge visitors into the vastness of the color of Classic Blue.
The result is an unprecedented multi-sensory exploration where guests visually take in the color and also feel it all around them. Submerge invites guests to inhabit the space with the color, experience it with their senses and dive deep into their own connections to it.
Once you arrive, visitors are greeted with a short introduction from a Visitor Experience team member, providing insight on ARTECHOUSE and the installation, and explaining the important features of the works. Visitors are then welcome to explore the installation at their own pace, pausing to immerse fully into the pieces.
This installation is meant to tell a story and to convey emotions, to make people look closer at themselves and others, examine the environment and life forms around them through a new perspective, and help them see what is not easily perceived. It brings out that which cannot be seen or felt easily, and just as the color itself offers a place for resilience and refuge, it brings a sense of peace and tranquility.
ARTECHOUSE is home to the first-in-the-U.S. Augmented Reality Bar, offering a selection of crafted drinks inspired by the installation and enhanced through the cutting-edge technology of augmented reality.
By downloading the ARTECHOUSE app, visitors are able to activate the invisible artworks around the drinks. The ARTECHOUSE app also allows guests to activate invisible artworks.
The installation is on view for a limited time February 5-23, 2020 and is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $17-24 and can be purchased at artechouse.com.
Submerge into immersive art installation inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News