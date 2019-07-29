New 'Friends' pop-up experience coming to New York City

A new "Friends" pop-up named, "The One with the Pop-up," is coming to the big apple in September.
The creators of the pop-up promise fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in their favorite show like never before.
There are set recreations and of course, "Central Perk!" Visitors will be encouraged to take photos and post them on social media using #friendspopup.
Do you love "The One with All the Thanksgivings?" You can shake a turkey on your own head.
When you want attention during the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/Q1M1587bL3— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) November 21, 2018
Or, what about "PIVOT!" Think you could do better than Ross? Give it a try!
#PIVOT! pic.twitter.com/pNA9iMQjna— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) August 23, 2017
The location will also have special "Friends" merchandise for sale.
Tickets for the experience go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. EST. The exhibit runs from September 7 through October 6.
The pop-up is celebrating 25 years since the show began.
For more information, visit https://www.friends25popup.com/
