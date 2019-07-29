Arts & Entertainment

New 'Friends' pop-up experience coming to New York City

Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends" are shown in 2001: Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. (Warner Bros. Television via Getty)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- "I'll be there for you..." in New York City and for a limited time!

A new "Friends" pop-up named, "The One with the Pop-up," is coming to the big apple in September.

The creators of the pop-up promise fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in their favorite show like never before.

There are set recreations and of course, "Central Perk!" Visitors will be encouraged to take photos and post them on social media using #friendspopup.

Do you love "The One with All the Thanksgivings?" You can shake a turkey on your own head.


Or, what about "PIVOT!" Think you could do better than Ross? Give it a try!


The location will also have special "Friends" merchandise for sale.

Tickets for the experience go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. EST. The exhibit runs from September 7 through October 6.

The pop-up is celebrating 25 years since the show began.

For more information, visit https://www.friends25popup.com/

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citypop up
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Show More
Sen. Menendez calls for beach umbrella safety
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Trump targets Al Sharpton in latest Baltimore tweets
Cuomo signs bill further decriminalizing marijuana use in New York
Board declares Katz victory in Queens DA race
More TOP STORIES News