HOLLYWOOD, California --The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its latest class of honorees to receive stars on Hollywood Boulevard.
In the film category, the honorees to receive stars next year will be: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands.
In the television category: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest and Julia Child.
For music: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Jackie Wilson and Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.
For live theatre/live performance: Idina Menzel, Cedric "The Entertainer," Judith Light and Paul Sorvino.
The Walk of Fame selection process is overseen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, though the walk itself is a public sidewalk owned and maintained by the city of Los Angeles.
The group receives an average of 300 nominations a year.
Anyone can be nominated. But after the final honorees are chosen by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, the honoree has to officially accept the selection within two years and pay a $40,000 fee used for installing the star and maintaining the Walk of Fame.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts