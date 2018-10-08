New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019

Donnie Wahlberg and his New Kids on the Block are marking the 30th anniversary of the "Hangin' Tough" album by announcing the NKOTB Mixtape Tour, kicking off in May of 2019. Special guests will include Salt 'n' Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.
NKOTB also marked the Hangin' Tough anniversary with a show at the Apollo Theater Sunday.
"For those of you that were there - you know we love you! For those of you that were there in spirit - we of course held all of our Blockheads close to our hearts," they wrote on their website.
The band also announced they had returned to the studio, releasing their first new song "80s Baby" on the Internet Monday.
For diehard Blockheads, NKOTB will host their own Carnival cruise October 18-22, leaving from Miami and traveling to Half Moon Cay and Nassau, with theme nights like Valentine (Girls) Ball and GPS Love Fest.
New Kids on the Block shot to fame in 1988 with the release of their second album "Hangin' Tough," which included the hits "You Got (The Right Stuff)," "I'll Be Loving You," and "Please Don't Go Girl."
NKOTB disbanded in 1994 but reunited 13 years later, releasing new music and occasionally touring with other bands, including The Backstreet Boys.
NKOTB MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:
MAY 2, 2019
US BANK ARENA
Cincinnati, OH
MAY 4, 2019
QUICKEN LOANS ARENA
Cleveland, OH
MAY 5, 2019
BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE
Indianapolis, IN
MAY 7, 2019
SPRINT CENTER
Kansas City, MO
MAY 8, 2019
ENTERPRISE CENTER
St. Louis, MO
MAY 9, 2019
BRIDGESTONE ARENA
Nashville, TN
MAY 10, 2019
FEDEX FORUM
Memphis, TN
MAY 11, 2019
SMOOTHIE KING CENTER
New Orleans, LA
MAY 13, 2019
AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENA
Corpus Christi, TX
MAY 15, 2019
TOYOTA CENTER
Houston, TX
MAY 16, 2019
AT&T CENTER
San Antonio, TX
MAY 17, 2019
AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTRE
Dallas, TX
MAY 18, 2019
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY ARENA
Oklahoma City, OK
MAY 21, 2019
DON HASKINS CENTER
El Paso, TX
MAY 22, 2019
TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA
Phoenix, AZ
MAY 23, 2019
VIEJAS ARENA
San Diego, CA
MAY 24, 2019
HONDA CENTER
Anaheim, CA
MAY 25, 2019
MANDALAY BAY ARENA
Las Vegas, NV
MAY 26, 2019
HOLLYWOOD BOWL
Los Angeles, CA
MAY 28, 2019
RABOBANK ARENA
Bakersfield, CA
MAY 29, 2019
SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSE
San Jose, CA
MAY 30, 2019
GOLDEN 1 CENTER
Sacramento, CA
JUNE 1, 2019
TACOMA DOME
Tacoma, WA
JUNE 2, 2019
MODA CENTER
Portland, OR
JUNE 4, 2019
TACO BELL ARENA
Boise, ID
JUNE 6, 2019
VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA
Salt Lake City, UT
JUNE 7, 2019
PEPSI CENTER ARENA
Denver, CO
JUNE 8, 2019
PINNACLE BANK ARENA
Lincoln, NE
JUNE 9, 2019
WELLS FARGO ARENA
Des Moines, IA
JUNE 11, 2019
XCEL ENERGY CENTER
St. Paul, MN
JUNE 12, 2019
FISERV FORUM
Milwaukee, WI
JUNE 13, 2019
VAN ANDEL ARENA
Grand Rapids, MI
JUNE 14, 2019
ALLSTATE ARENA
Rosemont, IL
JUNE 15, 2019
ALLSTATE ARENA
Rosemont, IL
JUNE 18, 2019
LITTLE CESAR'S ARENA
Detroit, MI
JUNE 19, 2019
SCOTIABANK ARENA
Toronto, ON
JUNE 21, 2019
KEYBANK CENTER
Buffalo, NY
JUNE 22, 2019
SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER
Columbus, OH
JUNE 23, 2019
PPG PAINTS ARENA
Pittsburgh, PA
JUNE 25, 2019
CAPITAL ONE ARENA
Washington, DC
JUNE 27, 2019
WELLS FARGO CENTER
Philadelphia, PA
JUNE 28, 2019
TD GARDEN
Boston, MA
JUNE 30, 2019
NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM
Uniondale, NY
JULY 2, 2019
PRUDENTIAL CENTER
Newark, NJ
JULY 3, 2019
MOHEGAN SUN ARENA
Uncasville, CT
JULY 5, 2019
BORGATA EVENT CENTER
Atlantic City, NJ
JULY 6, 2019
HERSHEYPARK STADIUM
Hershey, PA
JULY 7, 2019
THE PNC ARENA
Raleigh, NC
JULY 9, 2019
SPECTRUM CENTER
Charlotte, NC
JULY 10, 2019
BON SECOURS ARENA
Greenville, SC
JULY 11, 2019
PHILIPS ARENA
Atlanta, GA
JULY 12, 2019
VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM
Jacksonville, FL
JULY 13, 2019
AMWAY CENTER
Orlando, FL