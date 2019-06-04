Arts & Entertainment

Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip

"The Lion King" fans are getting a first look at Queen Bey as the Queen of the Jungle.

The latest spot for the live-action film begins with Beyonce's character, Nala, telling Simba it's time to take his place as king.


Beyonce's is not the only celebrity voice featured in the new clip. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon, and Seth Rogen, who plays Pumbaa, can be heard at the end.

The new take on the beloved 1994 animated classic is among the most anticipated films out this summer. Fans got an in-depth look, including the new rendition of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," when the most recent full length trailer was released in April.

The all-star cast will also feature Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

