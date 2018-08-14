ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Academy of Motion Pictures Museum devoted to Hollywood movies coming soon

By
LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
There is no major museum devoted to the movies in Hollywood, but that's about to change as the folks who put on the Oscars are a year away from building an Academy of Motion Pictures Museum.

For a film geek like myself, there's no better assignment than putting on a hard hat and touring the facility. Thanks to the Academy, I spent a morning at the massive construction site where a long held dream is coming to fruition.

It's been a gleam in the eye of Hollywood for almost a century, and now, this dream is just one year away from being realized.

"I'm almost overwhelmed standing here," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson told me as we stood on the roof of a sphere designed to hold a one-thousand seat theater. "See a history of cinema you haven't found before. It'll be a true history, and it'll be a broad spectrum of cinema."

Along what was once known as "The Miracle Mile" in LA, an historic building that housed The May Co. department store is being restored, transformed and connected to a sphere designed by famed architect Renzo Piano.

"It's sitting on top columns," Academy President Sid Ganis said. "There are four of them holding up 26 million pounds of concrete, steel and glass."

The columns are equivalent to the weight of more than two dozen commercial airliners.

Inside, a state-of-the-art movie theater is being constructed.

"A constantly changing, evolving project," said Katharine DeShaw, Deputy Director of Advancement and External Relations for The Academy Museum. "Super exciting!"

It's a heady mix of new and old, which will also allow visitors to step behind the silver screen to see how magic is made.

Hudson said the idea is to appeal to film fans and casual moviegoers and everyone in between.

"My son's a big fan of Seth Rogen and comedies, and you'll be able to come here and learn more about movie making and why he's funny," Hudson said.

The Academy is, of course, best known for giving out Oscars.

"Oscars very important obviously, but really this is a museum about international cinema," Museum Director Kerry Brougher said. "It's not a museum about the Oscar."

And, Brougher said it's not your grandfather's museum, either.

"Maybe immersive is a good term," Brougher said. "You actually feel as if you're someplace else, that you've gone to another world."

The total bill for all this is approaching $400 million, much of the total paid for by the movers and shakers in the movie industry.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonOscarsacademy awardsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 20 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
States of emergency follow flooding in New Jersey
Person in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms before drying out
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Show More
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
Judge sets El Chapo's trial for Nov. 5 in Downtown Brooklyn
Frenchtown pizzeria erupts in fire after truck crash
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
More News