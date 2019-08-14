Arts & Entertainment

New musical about life of Princess Diana coming to Broadway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lady Diana is headed to the Great White Way.

A new musical about the life of Princess Diana will open on Broadway next spring.

The show, simply called "Diana," will chronicle Diana Spencer's rise to royal stardom, her family struggles and her tragic death.

The play will star Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Performances will begin at the Longacre Theater on March 2 and opening night is set for March 31.

The show had its world premiere earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego and was an instant sold-out hit.

