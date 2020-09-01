robin williams

New Robin Williams documentary examines health decline in final years of his life

A new documentary about actor Robin Williams examines his health decline in his final years.

The Oscar winner died by suicide at the age of 63. An autopsy later revealed that Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia, which can have similar symptoms as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. It's a brain disorder that can affect thinking and movement.

Williams' widow, Susan Schneider, set out to learn as much as she could about Lewy body dementia and approached filmmaker Tyler Norwood to make the documentary, "Robin's Wish," so people would not only understand the performer's decline that led to his death but to also spread awareness.

"The things in this film have never been shared," said Norwood. "We have 17 people who've never come forward before and are sharing really in-depth, powerful stories about what they went through with Robin in that last year and a half. That creates a really compelling, full record of what he was suffering with, in this case of Lewy body dementia, that he had that one autopsy doctors said was the worst that they'd ever seen. One doctor said he was surprised that Robin could even walk at the time he passed."

"Robin's Wish" will be available On Demand on Sept. 1.
