After a couple weeks away from the show, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back for their second season together on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."Hosting the show for more than a year now, the two friends' comfort level with each other is apparent."Listen," Ripa told the "LIVE" audience. "I know Ryan Seacrest like I know the back of my hand.""I do find the hour goes very fast when we've had a few days or weeks apart because there's so much to catch up on," Seacrest said."Yeah," Ripa said. "We have a lot to talk about."During the two-week break, Kelly took her daughter on a tour of colleges, and Ryan took his girlfriend to Italy. Yet they still managed to keep in touch with each other."We're very co-dependent," Ripa joked. "We're proudly co-dependent.""Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and say, 'She hasn't texted me back yet. Why? What did I say,'" Seacrest said."It's been very tough because we've been on different time zones, so that's been really tricky trying to figure out when Ryan's awake," Ripa said.Seacrest also hosts "American Idol" in Los Angeles and will soon face another bi-coastal commute."I guess I learned that I actually could pull it off, but I wasn't sure if I could," Seacrest said. "And I didn't tell anybody that before we started."The hosts have embraced the concept of going live on social media, where followers get a look backstage on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.However, for these two, the medium is not the message, but just a means to a happy end."You have a trust with each other and a shorthand we could theoretically do...without speaking," Ripa said. "But I think the audience would get bored.""We would be fine," Seacrest said."We have such a shorthand with each other that we don't even need words," Ripa said."We're morphing into each other," Seacrest said.This month, producer Michael Gelman is promising a "Livetember" with guests like Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Blake Lively and Kevin Hart.----------