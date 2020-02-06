Arts & Entertainment

'Live' co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to executive produce new ABC pilot 'Work Wife'

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their partnership off camera and into primetime.

ABC has ordered a pilot inspired in part by the relationship of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-hosts.

Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers of the show titled "Work Wife."

It will tell the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic male-female team who share professional success, personal friendship and even deodorant.

Dani and Scott must rely on their unique relationship as they start their own real estate team.

And while Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers on "Work Wife," you can still watch them every morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimelive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight in NYC
2 men charged in NJ drive-by linked to Long Island murder
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Truth in firefighter's film set death unknown: Ex-fire marshal
Prosecutors detail alleged abuse in 8-year-old LI boy's death
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed, report says
Joyce Mitchell, who helped 2 prisoners escape NY prison, released
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
More TOP STORIES News