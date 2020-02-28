movie news

New 'Simpsons' short 'Playdate with Destiny' to run before Pixar's 'Onward' in theaters

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Moviegoers will see a familiar face when they head to the theater to see Pixar's "Onward" next week: Maggie Simpson.

She will appear in "Playdate with Destiny," a new "The Simpsons" short that will play before "Onward" in theaters. A post on the main "Simpsons" account Friday shows Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with another character looking off as the sun sets over the water.



"Maggie Simpson is speechless," the post teases.

Pixar is known for running short films before nearly all of its feature-length films during their theatrical run. Several of those films ended up winning the Oscar for best animated short film, most recently 2018's "Bao," which preceded "Incredibles 2." ("Simpsons" is produced by 20th Television, which is also owned by Pixar parent company Disney.)

"Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there" when given the opportunity to spend a day with their father, who died years ago. The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
