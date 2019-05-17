New movie theater in Switzerland lets you watch movies in bed

SPREITENBACH, Switzerland (WABC) -- If those luxury leather chairs at some movie theaters aren't cushy enough for you, one theater is now taking the experience of watching a movie in comfort a lot further.A plush new facility that opened in Switzerland this week actually has beds.Movie-goers are treated to the ultimate VIP experience, starting in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar along with gourmet foods.From there, they can head to a 'lounge cinema' outfitted with sofas, or the 'bedroom cinema', where you can watch the film while lounging in bed.----------