Arts & Entertainment

New movie theater in Switzerland lets you watch movies in bed

By Eyewitness News
SPREITENBACH, Switzerland (WABC) -- If those luxury leather chairs at some movie theaters aren't cushy enough for you, one theater is now taking the experience of watching a movie in comfort a lot further.

A plush new facility that opened in Switzerland this week actually has beds.

Movie-goers are treated to the ultimate VIP experience, starting in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar along with gourmet foods.

From there, they can head to a 'lounge cinema' outfitted with sofas, or the 'bedroom cinema', where you can watch the film while lounging in bed.

