HOLIDAY

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.

Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew year's evefireworksnew year's eve eventu.s. & worldbuzzworthynew year's dayholiday
HOLIDAY
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
NYE biggest night of the year for NYC hospitality industry
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2018
Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy ready for a rainy NYE in NYC
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Revelers bid wet goodbye to 2018 in Times Square
62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect Jan. 1
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Woman critically injured by suspected drunk driver in Queens
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter killed in LI fire
Federal workers sue Trump administration over government shutdown
Show More
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Boy hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
More News