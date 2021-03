New York native Laila Mach hopes to become the next 'American Idol'

EMBED >More News Videos Sandy Kenyon talks to New Jersey's Samantha Sharpe about her audition, and her musical family

NEW PALTZ, New York (WABC) -- A talented teenager from New Paltz has a chance to be the next " American Idol ."Laila Mach not only sings, but she also plays guitar and the piano.She chose to sing an original composition for her big audition."I was nervous to do an original, I originally wasn't going to, but it was more of a last-minute thing where I was like, you know what, maybe I should just try," Mach said. "I would rather go in there and take a risk than go in there and play it safe."Mach said she thinks it was one of her best performances that she has ever done in her life.You can judge for yourself if she has what it takes to be the next "American Idol" Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC7.----------