Arts & Entertainment

New Jersey's Ali Stroker becomes first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award

Laura Benanti, from left, and Anthony Ramos present the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical to Ali Stroker. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- When she sings, Ali Stroker says, she has "no limitations."

That was clear on Sunday as Stroker performed and made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to capture a Tony Award. She earned the trophy for her portrayal of Ado Annie in Daniel Fish's dark revisionist revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "Oklahoma!"

"This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," Stroker, who won for best featured actress in a musical, said on stage. "You are."

Dressed in a neon yellow off-shoulder gown designed by her friend, Rachel Antonoff, Stroker told The Associated Press on the red carpet before the ceremony that her "Oklahoma!" part is "just a dream come true," adding: "I've been singing since I was 7 years old and for me singing is where I have no limitations. It is where I feel most powerful, and my voice and the ability to create music has, I think, really brought me out of all of the hardship that I've been through, and it's brought me here today into my most powerful self."

She noted one in five Americans lives with a disability.
The 31-year-old Stroker, who was the first person in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway back in 2015 in "Spring Awakening," was paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2.

The "Oklahoma!" producer Eva Price told the AP on Sunday that Stroker is the perfect Ado Annie.

"It was clear from her humor, her heart, who she is, the way she spoke these lyrics and those lines about what it means to be a strong woman who knows what she wants and can't say no," Price said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytony awardstheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed in helicopter crash-landing on NYC building
Eyewitness describes what crash felt like from inside the building
Midtown helicopter crash: The investigation ahead
Mother with baby accused of punching woman in face on subway
NYPD: Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car
David Ortiz shot: MLB stars and more send well wishes
Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
Show More
'I can't go on, I'm gone': Capsized boat survivor recalls rescue
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her in NYC club
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours
Brooklyn street renamed in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.
More TOP STORIES News