UK says no quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'Mission Impossible 7'

FILM NEWS 🎥



New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the 🌍 best blockbusters again



Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesden https://t.co/We5JhITbYg pic.twitter.com/ebw33aeRXC — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 5, 2020

UNITED KINGDOM -- Despite quarantine requirements in the United Kingdom, the show will go on for the film Mission Impossible 7.Leading actor Tom Cruise and other crew members were granted exemptions and won't have to go into isolation when production resumes.Shooting on the film was suspended back in February due to COVID-19.The British government is set to unveil more guidelines this week, and there's no official word on exactly when production will resume.