NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat is among those pushing for the release of A$AP Rocky, who is in a Swedish jail.
The rapper has been there since he was arrested for a fight on June 30th.
A Change.org petition calling for his release now has over half a million signatures, and that got the attention of Rep. Espaillat.
Celebrities are also lending their voices to the cause, including Diddy, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Last week a Swedish court ordered the rapper to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the fight in Stockholm.
After the news broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushing for the rapper's release trended on social media.
Espaillat said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that he was pushing to help Rocky come home. He writes, "I will continue fighting until A$AP Rocky is released from Swedish prison and brought back."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Congressman, celebs push for rapper A$AP Rocky's release from jail
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News