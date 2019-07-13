Arts & Entertainment

Congressman, celebs push for rapper A$AP Rocky's release from jail

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat is among those pushing for the release of A$AP Rocky, who is in a Swedish jail.

The rapper has been there since he was arrested for a fight on June 30th.

A Change.org petition calling for his release now has over half a million signatures, and that got the attention of Rep. Espaillat.

Celebrities are also lending their voices to the cause, including Diddy, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Last week a Swedish court ordered the rapper to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the fight in Stockholm.

After the news broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushing for the rapper's release trended on social media.

Espaillat said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that he was pushing to help Rocky come home. He writes, "I will continue fighting until A$AP Rocky is released from Swedish prison and brought back."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

