New York City park hosts pumpkin smashing festival

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Families had a smashing good time at this New York City family pumpkin smash!

The Hudson River Park's Community Compost Program hosted this fall festival so New Yorkers could dispose of their leftover pumpkins.

Participants enjoyed fall refreshments and festive games while smashing old jack o 'lanterns for a good cause.

Hudson River Park provided the tools -- Families just needed to bring their pumpkins.

The festival took place Saturday on Hudson River Park's Chelsea Waterside Park.

The Hudson River Community program hopes that the festival will raise awareness and help divert organic waste from landfills, reducing the carbon footprint and strengthening the park's plant beds.

Organic waste accounts for one-third of all New York City garbage.

So far in 2019, Hudson River Park has composted more than 65,000 pounds of food scraps from the community.

Fun family activities include theatrical improve performances, magic shows and, of course, pumpkin smashing!

