american idol

Bumbly, a New York City subway singer, competes on 'American Idol'

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon speaks with an American Idol contestant from New York who honed her craft singing in subway stations.

By Sandy A. Kenyon
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the contestants seen on tonight's episode of "American Idol" followed the advice in an old song called "Take The A train." The singer, known as Bumbly, spent more than two years singing in the subway.

The Columbus Circle stop on the A train is just one of many locations where Bumbly honed her craft.

"Singing in the subways definitely was like my training," she told me during a recent visit to Eyewitness News. "Because it got me to just have confidence in myself, and it's nice to get real reactions, you know, right away, like, instant feedback."

Like the old song says: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. Still, Bumbly admits when the judges put her through to Hollywood, she was still very nervous the first time she got up on that big stage.

"I started to cry because I was just overwhelmed with happiness," she said. "I got nervous and I kind of doubted myself, because having cried it kind of messes with your voice."

One of the judges came to her rescue.

"Lionel Richie ran on the stage and gave me a handkerchief, and he was in my face," she said. "And he was like 'You got this,' and I was like 'OK, I'm not gonna let you down."

Bumbly was calm enough to continue.

So how far does she get in this competition? You have to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on abc7NY to watch what happens.
american idol bumbly sandy kenyon

Bumbly, New York City subway singer turned American Idol contestant with Sandy Kenyon


Visit AmericanIdol.com for more about the show.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Teen from Long Island faces 'American Idol' judges
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
American Idol hosts: What to expect for season 2
'American Idol' contestants brave cold at NYC auditions
TOP STORIES
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
6 injured when police pursuit ends in crash in the Bronx
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
Show More
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
AccuWeather: Temps stay chilly
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
More TOP STORIES News