Bumbly, a New York City subway singer, competes on 'American Idol'

The Columbus Circle stop on the A train is just one of many locations where Bumbly honed her craft.
"Singing in the subways definitely was like my training," she told me during a recent visit to Eyewitness News. "Because it got me to just have confidence in myself, and it's nice to get real reactions, you know, right away, like, instant feedback."
Like the old song says: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. Still, Bumbly admits when the judges put her through to Hollywood, she was still very nervous the first time she got up on that big stage.
"I started to cry because I was just overwhelmed with happiness," she said. "I got nervous and I kind of doubted myself, because having cried it kind of messes with your voice."
One of the judges came to her rescue.
"Lionel Richie ran on the stage and gave me a handkerchief, and he was in my face," she said. "And he was like 'You got this,' and I was like 'OK, I'm not gonna let you down."
Bumbly was calm enough to continue.
