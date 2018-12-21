ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NYPD officer dazzles tourists waiting for tickets to see Springsteen show

NYPD Officer Steven Seidenstein is Bruce Springsteen's unofficial opening act on Broadway. (@nypdnews)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New video shows one of New York's Finest showing off some guitar skills on the Great White Way.

NYPD Officer Steven Seidenstein is Bruce Springsteen's unofficial opening act on Broadway.

He grabbed a guitar and entertained tourists waiting for tickets to the boss' show.

The 36-year-old Army vet was just doing his normal patrol when he showed off his skills.

