NEW YORK (WABC) --New video shows one of New York's Finest showing off some guitar skills on the Great White Way.
NYPD Officer Steven Seidenstein is Bruce Springsteen's unofficial opening act on Broadway.
He grabbed a guitar and entertained tourists waiting for tickets to the boss' show.
The 36-year-old Army vet was just doing his normal patrol when he showed off his skills.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube