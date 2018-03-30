ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Obscene? Questions after Jersey City burlesque show shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the shut down of a Jersey City burlesque show.

By Naveen Dhaliwal
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A burlesque show was shut down at a New Jersey bar after the city says it was too risque and violated code, even though the mayor is partially supporting the show.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop declined to comment, but one local entertainer wants to know why her show was targeted over the other similar ones performed in the city.

Lillian Bustle is 39 and confident, and she's been performing burlesque shows for five years.

"I'm not hiding, people know who I am," she said. "My performers, I asked them always to perform in pasties and a G-string."

And that may be why the FM Bar, where she was scheduled to perform this week, got a letter from the city citing a code violation saying burlesque is "obscene entertainment."

"I think it was a completely uninformed decision," she said. "They have no idea what I do or what I was planning to do here."

Bar general manager Ed Snyder opened the establishment just a month ago, got an entertainment license and followed all the rules, even canceling this week's show with Bustle.

"It's an adult place, we don't allow anyone under the age of 21 to be in here after 8 p.m.," he said. "Why we were targeted when it's going on in other places?"

It was a great question for Mayor Fulop, who tweeted after the city's decision, saying "Legal Dept is very prude. For what it's worth, I would have attended."

They were comforting words for Bustle.

"I'm not ashamed of what I am doing," she said. "I think it's incredible. It has great artistic and political merit."

Bustle said she will be performing a show in northern New Jersey over the weekend and plans to work with Jersey City leaders to see If they can allow her to bare creative side locally.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News