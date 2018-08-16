Offbeat theater events in New York City this week

Hercules in Red Hook

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from ancient playwright Euripides to a dance performance specifically updated for 2018.---This dramatic reading of scenes from Euripides'features actors Jumaane Williams, Glenn Davis, Kathryn Erbe, and Frankie Faison. Director Bryan Doerries, New York City Public Artist in Residence, also translated the passages.The performance will be followed by panelist remarks and audience discussion about violence and its impact on families and communities.Thursday, August 16, 6-8 p.m.The On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program is a non-profit performing arts education organization that provides year-round training in dance, music, acting, and technical theatre for children ages 4-17. This Thursday, participants will put on a one-night-only performance of Shrek: The Musical Jr.! at 7:00 p.m.Thursday, August 16, 7-10 p.m.Improv comedy show "Blank! The Musical" is a Broadway-meets-Mad Libs mashup of comics from Upright Citizens Brigade, Improv Boston and others. With the help of a live band, they take audience suggestions, put them to a vote, and create a Broadway-style improv musical from the results.Saturday, August 18, 2 p.m.The Drunk Shakespeare Society is a comedy show where one cast member takes shots before attempting to perform a role in a classic Shakespeare play. The result is a run through an abbreviated version of the play, generously mashed up with references to pop culture and current events.Thursday, August 16, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 18, 6 and 10 p.m.; Sunday, August 19, 7 p.m.Modern dance director Safi A. Thomas has reimagined and updated his 2013 repertory piecefor 2018.In the piece, now called, "the future of the world falls on the shoulders of two dancers as they encounter an alien who may be the earth's only hope for survival."Saturday, August 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 19, 2 p.m.