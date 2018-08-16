Offbeat theater events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Hercules in Red Hook
This dramatic reading of scenes from Euripides' The Madness of Hercules features actors Jumaane Williams, Glenn Davis, Kathryn Erbe, and Frankie Faison. Director Bryan Doerries, New York City Public Artist in Residence, also translated the passages.
The performance will be followed by panelist remarks and audience discussion about violence and its impact on families and communities.
When: Thursday, August 16, 6-8 p.m.
On Broadway Presents Shrek Jr.
The On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program is a non-profit performing arts education organization that provides year-round training in dance, music, acting, and technical theatre for children ages 4-17. This Thursday, participants will put on a one-night-only performance of Shrek: The Musical Jr.! at 7:00 p.m.
When: Thursday, August 16, 7-10 p.m.
"Blank! The Musical"
Improv comedy show "Blank! The Musical" is a Broadway-meets-Mad Libs mashup of comics from Upright Citizens Brigade, Improv Boston and others. With the help of a live band, they take audience suggestions, put them to a vote, and create a Broadway-style improv musical from the results.
When: Saturday, August 18, 2 p.m.
Up to 51% Off "Drunk Shakespeare" Comedy
The Drunk Shakespeare Society is a comedy show where one cast member takes shots before attempting to perform a role in a classic Shakespeare play. The result is a run through an abbreviated version of the play, generously mashed up with references to pop culture and current events.
When: Thursday, August 16, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 18, 6 and 10 p.m.; Sunday, August 19, 7 p.m.
"Black Barbie: A Nation Reborn" - Up to 75% Off
Modern dance director Safi A. Thomas has reimagined and updated his 2013 repertory piece Black Barbie: A Dream Sequence for 2018.
In the piece, now called Black Barbie: A Nation Reborn, "the future of the world falls on the shoulders of two dancers as they encounter an alien who may be the earth's only hope for survival."
When: Saturday, August 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 19, 2 p.m.