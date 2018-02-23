ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah on presidential run rumors, Trump's tweet: 'You don't win by meeting any kind of negativity head-on'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oprah opened up about rumors she would run for president and responded to the president's tweet about those rumors on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live'' on Thursday. ("JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" / ABC - Jackhole Industries)

Oprah is clearing up the rumors once and for all: She is definitely not running for president, no matter what President Donald Trump says.

"Where do I look into the camera?" she asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday before saying slowly, "I am definitely not running for president."

She added, ''It's a humbling thing to have people think that you can run the country."

Kimmel brought up the president's tweet in which he called her insecure and mocked her, asking her to run so she could lose.


Oprah said she'd been informed of the tweet by director Ava Duvernay, who she recently worked with in A Wrinkle in Time.

"She said 'Check your feed' and I went, 'Oh no no, no, really?'"

When asked if she ever thought of responding, Oprah replied, "Not [for] a second ... You don't win by meeting any kind of negativity head-on."

The rumors that Oprah would run for president began after her stirring speech about the #MeToo movement at the Golden Globes. After she gave it, she immediately began trending with many fans using #Oprah2020. The media mogul said that she never expected her speech to be received the way it was.

"Reese [Witherspoon] and I were walking off and I went 'Oh, that's done,' and I thought it was over," she told Kimmel. "I was just happy, [saying] 'Oh now I'm going to have some tequila.'"

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmeldonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpoprah winfreypoliticsu.s. & worldtwitter
Related
Oprah says she will not run for president in 2020
Oprah's inspiring Golden Globes message for the world
Seal accuses Oprah of ignoring Weinstein rumors
See the full transcript of Oprah's Globes speech
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News