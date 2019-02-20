HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Oscar producers aim for compelling, surprising show

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss are ready to give us something different with this year's awards.

By
LOS ANGELES --
The producers of the 91st Oscars came into the project focusing on one word: change.

Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss are ready to give us something different with this year's awards.

Weiss, who proposed to his fiancée on stage at the Emmys last year, knows how much "moments" matter.

"This show is full of moments and I think that's what we spent our time trying to figure out," said Weiss. "Whatever obstacles come our way, we want to create something people want to keep watching and go 'Oh I didn't expect that to happen'!"

The producers want a three-hour telecast.

Originally some categories weren't going to be presented live. But with protest that changed. And change is something these two understand.

"As experienced producers we really do roll with the punches. It's our job," said Gigliotti. "On this show, on any movie I've ever made, it's always something that comes up. And if you're good at what you do, you figure out a way to make it all work."

"There are literally at the end of the day thousands of people that you'll never see that work on this show and we are so appreciative of everybody who's put in their hard work and time," said Weiss. "Because it really does take an army."

The goal for this year? A compelling, surprising and memorable Oscars.

"What we want you to remember is the importance that movies play in our lives," said Gigliotti.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovie
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
Nominee Kobe Bryant hopes to make Oscars slam dunk
Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg become Disney Legends at D23
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
First-ever 'Jeopardy!' team tournament brings in show's top champions
The best family and learning events in New York City this week
Fun performing and visual arts events in New York City this week
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into NY area after snow
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Show More
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Search on for man accused of groping 9-year-old girl on 7 train
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
More News