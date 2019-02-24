Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments

LOS ANGELES --The Oscars kicked off with a high-energy opening by Queen with Adam Lambert. Here's what you should know about the biggest night in Hollywood.
As in years past, the ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday.
FULL LIST: 2019 Oscar nominations
PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet
RELATED: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Where to stream the Oscars
Whether you are streaming with your cable provider, YouTubeTV or Hulu, the Academy shared ways to watch here.
Who hosted the Oscars?
There was no host this year, the Academy confirmed.
Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.
This was the show's first time without a host in three decades.
Who were the nominees?
See the full list of nominees here.
Among the notable nominees are Netflix's art piece Roma, which walked away with 10 nods. This was tied for the most with witty British comedy The Favourite. Black Panther, the most popular film at the box office in 2018, became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.
Among the snubs was Bradley Cooper, who did not get nominated for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, even though he was considered a strong directing contender.
Who performed during the show?
Queen announced that they will perform with Adam Lambert during the show. Also, per tradition, the nominees for Best Original Song will be performed, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing the chart-topper "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Other performers include Jennifer Hudson and Bette Middler.
Who else was there?
The Oscars announced the A-list celebrities who presented, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Tina Fey.
How are the winners chosen?
Here's a look at how the voting works at the Oscars.
STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM THE BIG NIGHT
How the Oscars made history this year
Queen, Adam Lambert rock the Oscars with opening performance
Regina King thanks mother in emotional Oscars acceptance speech
SNL queens try target Oscar nominees with pickup lines
Marvel Cinematic Universe earns first-ever Oscar wins for "Black Panther"
Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars
'Wayne's World' stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunite at Oscars
Lady Gaga wins 1st Oscar for original song - 'Shallow'
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for 'BlackKklansman'
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
OSCARS FASHION
OSCARS SUNDAY
Take a look at some of the best dressed of the night
PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants and cape at the Oscars
Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars
2019 AWARDS SEASON FASHION
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from this awards season
OSCARS FASHION HISTORY
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns
MORE GLAMOR AND GLITZ
Meet one of the hairstylists who glams up the stars for the Oscars after-party
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
Celebrities receive the full star treatment on Oscar night
Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist
PLAY ALONG WITH THE SHOW
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the official 2019 nominations list for your pool
Who will take home the Oscars? Sandy Kenyon's predictions
How the voting works at the Oscars
OSCARS HISTORY AND TRIVIA
Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Oscars 2017 Mistake: A look back at the 'Moonlight'-'La La Land' envelope error
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures sinks its teeth into restoring original working model shark from 'Jaws'
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
BUZZ BEFORE THE BIG NIGHT
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' set to continue Oscars after-party tradition
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations
Sneak preview of Oscars Governors Ball
Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
Netflix at the Oscars: Steven Spielberg speaks out
Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Stars come out for the Oscars nominee luncheon
Costumes from Oscar-nominated movies on display at Los Angeles museum
The most surprising thing about the red carpet
MORE ON THE NOMINEES
FULL LIST: 2019 Oscars nominees
What's the most popular Best Picture nominee? 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reigns in state-by-state search breakdown
Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
Celebrities react to nominations
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
TOP RACES
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
ROMA
Will Roma become first foreign language Best Picture?
'Roma', la 'obra de arte' de Alfonso Cuarón, podría ser la primera cinta de idioma extranjera en ganar mejor película
'Roma' stars and producer enjoy their time in Oscars spotlight
GREEN BOOK
Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'
BLACK PANTHER
Impact of 'Black Panther' still resonates, one year later
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
The men behind two sound Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
Journey to 'A Star Is Born': Lady Gaga aims for authentic artistic expression in first Oscar-nominated role
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper give surprise duet performance of Oscar-nominated song "Shallow"
BLACKKKLANSMAN
Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' front and center for Oscar spotlight
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Who sings in 'Bohemian Rhapsody?' Meet the man who helped Rami Malek recreate Freddie Mercury performances
OTHER FEATURE FILM NOMINEES
What's next for Glenn Close after the 2019 Oscars
Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Willem Dafoe enjoying 4th Oscar nomination for van Gogh film
Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses special bond with film's director
1st time Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant relishing time in awards season spotlight
Diane Warren heads to Oscars for 10th time as songwriting nominee
Veteran actress Regina King stands as a beacon in Oscar-nominated 'If Beale Street Could Talk' performance
SHORT FILMS
High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Short film 'Bao' earns filmmaker her 1st Oscar nomination
The impact of divorce on a child leads to an Oscar nomination for a Bay Area animator
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.