Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Nominations to be announced

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced this Monday, Jan. 13.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Make sure to bookmark this page! The nomination announcements will be streamed live right here Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:18 a.m. ET. / 5:18 a.m. PT.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Search continues for man who beat woman with her own suitcase
Popeye's worker attacked by Uber Eats deliveryman: NYPD
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming
Show More
Family takes down man attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Alert regarding 'incident' at nuclear plant sent 'in error'
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Van slams through NJ house, winds up in basement
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
More TOP STORIES News