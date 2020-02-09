Oscars

Oscars 2020 Live: How to watch and when; date, time for 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to the Academy Awards has begun! Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Oscars.

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?



Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune into:
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

Click here for local listings.

Which movies were nominated?



Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."

"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.

Download our On The Red Carpet 2020 nominees printable ballot

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Who will host the Oscars?



The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Who's presenting at the Oscars?



Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek have all signed on to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who's performing at the Oscars?



Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday.

The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?



Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball," died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. The Academy plans to acknowledge Bryant's death during the Feb. 9 telecast, though it's not immediately clear how they will do so.

Where is the Oscars ceremony?



The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

More 2020 Oscars coverage:



Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

2020 Oscar nominations break record with 62 female nominees

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'

Every dress worn by every Best Actress winner ever

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Oscar-nominated movies 2020: How to watch Parasite, Joker, other nominees

History, list of every movie to win best picture

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showsmovie news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
How to watch, stream 2020 Oscar-nominated movies
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
History behind the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Restaurant
Oscars fashion: How designers can win big, too
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
NYPD: Man slashes girlfriend's dad in the head
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy overnight, milder on Sunday
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
Brooklyn mother stabbed in front of two children
Show More
Oscars fashion: How designers can win big, too
XFL returns, kicking off 2020 season Saturday
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
President Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
More TOP STORIES News