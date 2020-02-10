Oscars 2020: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments

The 92nd Academy Awards are a wrap at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know from fashions to nominees and winners.
Who won the top prizes?
"Parasite" not only won best picture but also the night, taking home a total of four Oscars.
Joaquin Phoenix took home his first Oscar. He won best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Joker." With 11 nominations, "Joker" only landed one other win for best score.
Another acting frontrunner, Renee Zellweger won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Judy Garland.
Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as a stuntman in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Pitt called the win "incredible" and used his winning speech to call out the Senate's impeachment trial.
Laura Dern won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story." She thanked her parents in a heartfelt acceptance speech. "Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." She was also nominated in three other categories.
Director Bong, as the Korean filmaker's American audience has lovingly nicknamed him, was also named best director.
What were the other notable wins of the night?
"Parasite" won its first Oscar of the night for best original screenplay, becoming the first-ever Korean film to take home the award.
While "1917" didn't win best picture, the film still walked away with three awards for best cinematography, best sound mixing and best visual effects.
Two other films that were also up for best picture, "Ford v Ferrari" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," finished the night with two awards each.
What were the night's big fashion moments?
Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design dazzling in gold feathers. Lauren Dern shined in pink as she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.
On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal and political statement.
Lee paid tribute to the Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the late basketball star's 24 on its lapels and on the back, while Portman wore the names of snubbed female directors on her cape.
What were the most noteworthy performances?
Janelle Monae and Billy Porter kicked off the night with a colorful performance. Before leaving the stage, Monae made sure to call out the Academy for failing to acknowledge female filmmakers in the best director category. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," she said.
Eminem hit the stage for a surprise performance of "Lose Yourself," which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.
Billie Eilish rocked the 2020 Oscars with somber performance during In Memoriam segment. The 18-year-old also performed "Yesterday" by The Beatles alongside her producer-brother Finneas during the portion of the ceremony, which comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's golden age. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short "Dear Basketball," was also included in the segment.
Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz were among other performers at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscars telecast also featured an appearance by Questlove.
What other moments had people talking?
Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, dropped in to supply an opening monologue. Martin called it "an incredible demotion." Martin noted that something was missing from this year's directing nominees. "Vaginas!" Rock replied.
While many speeches highlighted the struggle for women in Hollywood, one woman is paving the way in her industry. Eimear Noore became the first female conductor of the Oscar's orchestra in its 92 year history. "Joker's" Hildur Guonadottir also won best original score and used her speech to share a message to the women watching the award show.
"Please speak up. We need to hear your voices," she said.
Who hosted the Oscars?
The biggest night in Hollywood went hostless for the second year in a row, focusing on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
Who's presenting at the Oscars?
The list of Oscar presenters included Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.
Did the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?
Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball," died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles.
Director Spike Lee sported Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet Sunday night, wearing a purple suit with gold trim and embroidered No. 24 on his lapel.
Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film "Hair Love," also dedicated his Oscar win Sunday to Bryant.
Where was the Oscars ceremony?
The Oscars was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.
Which movies were nominated?
Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."
"Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trailed close behind with 10 each.
A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.
