Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite' as best picture

The 92nd Academy Awards are a wrap at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know from fashions to nominees and winners.
Who won the top prizes?
"Parasite" not only won best picture but also the night, taking home a total of four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Pitt called the win "incredible."
Laura Dern won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story." She thanked her parents in a heartfelt acceptance speech. "Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." She was also nominated in three other categories.
Joaquin Phoenix took home an Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Joker."
What were the other notable wins of the night?
Parasite won its first Oscar for best original screenplay, becoming the first-ever Korean film to take home the award.
What were the night's big fashion moments?
Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design dazzling in gold feathers. Lauren Dern shined in pink as she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.
Which movies were nominated?
Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."
"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.
A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.
What were the most note-worthy performances?
Janelle Monae and Billy Porter kicked off the night with a rocking performance. Before leaving the stage Monae made sure to call out the Academy for not acknowledging any female filmmakers in the best director category. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," she said.
Eminem hit the stage performing one of his hit songs, "Lose Yourself," which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.
Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo were among other performers at the 92nd Academy Awards.
What other moments had people talking?
Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, dropped in to supply an opening monologue. Martin called it "an incredible demotion." Martin noted that something was missing from this year's directing nominees. "Vaginas!" Rock replied.
"Parasite" took home its second Oscar of the night for best international feature film, which was formally known as the best foreign-language film. The 2020 Oscars was the first year for the renamed award. The film's director Boon Joon Ho also won for best directing.
While many speeches highlighted the the struggle for women in Hollywood, one woman is paving the way in her industry. Eimear Noore became the first female conductor of the Oscar's orchestra in its 92 year history.
Natalie Portman made a statement as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a cape with the names of snubbed female directors.
Who hosted the Oscars?
The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
Who's presenting at the Oscars?
Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek have all signed on to present at the Oscars.
Other Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.
Anthony Ramos, from the Broadway show Hamilton, made his first appearance at the Oscars as he introduced Oscar nominated Lin Manuel Miranda.
Who's performing at the Oscars?
Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday.
The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.
Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?
Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball," died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. The Academy plans to acknowledge Bryant's death during the Feb. 9 telecast, though it's not immediately clear how they will do so.
Director Spike Lee sported Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet Sunday night, wearing a purple suit with gold trim and embroidered No. 24 on his lapel.
Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film "Hair Love," also dedicated his Oscar win Sunday to Bryant.
Where is the Oscars ceremony?
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.
