Oscars

2021 Oscars: Full list of nominees to be announced Monday

Watch the Oscar nominations announcement live on this website, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
By Alex Meier
LOS ANGELES -- After an unprecedented year for the entertainment industry and postponement of its award show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to unveil nominations on Monday for the 93rd Oscars.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas will announce the nominees in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, starting at 5:19 a.m. PT / 8:19 a.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live on this website or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

The Academy took a few extraordinary steps last year in acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, moving its ceremony back two months -- from Feb. 28 to April 25 -- expanding the eligibility window, and temporarily removing requirements that a movie must play in theaters to be considered.

This means that nominees in top categories may become sleeper hits, unable to break the box office amid the pandemic but benefiting from increased attention during award season.

"Nomadland," streaming now on Hulu, is a top contender after scooping up the best motion picture drama award at the Golden Globes. Its director, Chloé Zhao, also became the second woman to win best director. at the Globes.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon takes a look at the critically acclaimed film, Nomadland



Other films scoring nominations for Oscar bellwethers, like the Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, include "Minari," "Mank" "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "One Night in Miami..." and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," among others.
According to the Academy, the in-person award show on Sunday, April 25, 2021 will be broadcast from multiple locations. One location includes the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where the show has been held since 2001.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy shared in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

The 93rd Oscars will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the movie industry.



Below is a list of categories. Check back here with updates on the list of nominees.


5:19 a.m. PT: (Not listed in order of presentation)

Actor in a Supporting Role


Actress in a Supporting Role



Costume Design


Music (Original Score)


Animated Short Film


Live Action Short Film


Sound


Writing (Adapted Screenplay)


Writing (Original Screenplay)



5:31 a.m. PT: (Not listed in order of presentation)

Actor in a Leading Role


Actress in a Leading Role


Animated Feature Film


Cinematography



Directing


Documentary Feature


Documentary Short Subject


Film Editing


International Feature Film


Makeup and Hairstyling


Music (Original Song)


Best Picture


Production Design


Visual Effects



Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to announce 2021 Oscar nominations
NYU student film 'Bittu' in the Oscar race for best short
Oscar favorites emerge after early award show wins
'The Father' review: Hopkins, Colman lead Oscar class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calls strengthen for Cuomo to resign, but not from President Biden
Brush fire continues to burn in Ocean County, 1 firefighter hurt
Snowy Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park
Meisha Porter takes over as NYC's new schools chancellor today
Candles lit around Lincoln Center fountain in remembrance of New Yorkers lost to COVID
AccuWeather: Colder and breezy, but sunny
$8,000 hat snatched from Hasidic man's head in Brooklyn
Show More
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over New York's 'escape variant'
Woman randomly punched in head on subway
'Day of Remembrance' marks anniversary of 1st NYC COVID death
Weddings set to resume today in NY with restrictions
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
More TOP STORIES News