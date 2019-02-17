OSCARS

Oscars Countdown: Sandy Kenyon's picks

EMBED </>More Videos

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has covered more Oscars than there are Oscar categories -- so you may want to consider his Academy Award predictions.

By and Alex Meier and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With 32 years of experience covering the Oscars, Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon knows a thing or two about the interworkings of award shows.

This year, he's predicting an award ceremony with high ratings, despite its lack of a host -- just as long as Snow White and Rob Lowe refrain from singing another duet.

For the Best Actress category, "it's time" for one nominee to take home the gold, but for best actor, it's a toss-up between two biopic stars.

Who will win Best Picture this year? Sandy's rooting for Blank Panther, but he thinks another movie is better positioned for a win.

If you're joining an Oscars pool -- or you want to mark a few nominees off your watch list before the big night -- listen to what Sandy has to say.
RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Impact of 'Black Panther' still resonates, one year later
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Impact of 'Black Panther' still resonates, one year later
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sources: Mother, teenage son found dead in the Bronx
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
2nd suspect arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
Bodega owners want green light to sell marijuana if cannabis legalized
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner freed from prison
Shows go on after manhole blasts force NYC theater evacuations
Show More
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Vandals break window at synagogue in Brooklyn
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
Beloved dog stolen out of man's car in Scarsdale
More News