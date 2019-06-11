Oscars date for 2021 confirmed, 2022 announced

LOS ANGELES -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC on Tuesday announced the date of the 2022 show and confirmed the date of the 2021 show.It had been previously announced that next year's show will be a little earlier than usual. The 92nd Oscars will be airing on Feb. 9, 2020, on ABC.The 93rd Oscars will air on Feb. 28, 2021. The 94th Oscars will air Feb. 27, 2022.Oscars fans, here are all the dates you need for the next year:Governors Awards: Oct. 27, 2019Preliminary Voting Begins: Dec. 6, 2019Preliminary Voting Ends: Dec. 10, 2019Nominations Voting Begins: Jan. 2, 2020Nominations Voting Ends: Jan. 7, 2020Oscar Nominations Announcement: Jan. 13, 2020Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Jan. 27, 2020Finals Voting Begins: Jan. 30, 2020Finals Voting Ends: Feb. 4, 202092nd Oscars: Feb. 9, 2020