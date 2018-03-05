OSCARS

Oscars: There will be a new category for popular movies

If you're a fan of the types of movies that break box office records, you might have more reason to tune into the Oscars soon. Starting in 2020, the award show will be adding a popular film category.


The jury's still out on whether any of this year's popular movies, such as Marvel's Black Panther (2018's highest-grossing film so far) will garner a nomination in the coveted Best Picture category for the 2019 telecast. But for future hits, Wednesday's announcement means more recognition during Hollywood's Biggest Night.

Though movies that are a hit at the box office often nab awards in technical categories such as Best Visual Effects, they don't typically take home the night's biggest honor. None of the Best Picture winners over the last five years broke $100 million in the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

However, a Best Picture win for a blockbuster is not unheard of. The 2003 winner, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, earned more than $377 million while 1997's Titanic earned a whopping $600 million.

In addition to announcing the new category, the Oscars said the 2020 telecast will be "more globally accessible" and will take place earlier in the year on Feb. 9.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Marvel and this station.
