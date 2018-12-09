ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'I Want It That Way,' 'Genie in a Bottle' and other songs turning 20 in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

2019 will usher in a new class of hit songs reaching their 20th anniversary. It was in that final year of the millennium that Jennifer Lopez released her debut single and the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears were just taking off. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

Danny Clemens
Get ready to party like it's 1999.

2019 will usher in a new class of hit songs reaching their 20th anniversary. Released in a world before Spotify, Apple Music or even iPods, these songs took the world by storm on cassette tapes, CDs and radio. Barring AOL chat rooms, there was no social media as we know it now, though Napster was introduced that year and LimeWire followed shortly thereafter.

It was in that final year of the millennium that Jennifer Lopez released her debut single, the Backstreet Boys were just taking off and LFO waxed poetic about girls who wear Abercrombie and Fitch. Smash Mouth reminded us that only shooting stars break the mold, TLC encouraged us to look within and Ricky Martin convinced the world that we should be livin' la vida loca.

These are some of the songs we were jamming to in 1999 that will turn 20 in the new year:

"No Scrubs" TLC
"I Want It That Way" Backstreet Boys
"Waiting For Tonight" Jennifer Lopez
"Where My Girls At?" 702
"Livin' la Vida Loca" Ricky Martin
"Every Morning" Sugar Ray
"Genie in a Bottle" Christina Aguilera
"It's Not Right But It's Okay" Whitney Houston
"Summer Girls" LFO
"Heartbreaker" Mariah Carey
"Bailamos" Enrique Iglesias
"Bills, Bills, Bills" Destiny's Child
"Unpretty" TLC
"Smooth" Santana feat. Rob Thomas
"All Star" Smash Mouth
"(You Drive Me) Crazy" Britney Spears
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman" Shania Twain
"Tell Me It's Real" K-Ci & JoJo
"Mambo No. 5" Lou Bega
"If You Had My Love" Jennifer Lopez
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthistorymusicmusic newsnew year's evebuzzworthyfun stuffmariah careybritney spearsTLCjennifer lopezbeyoncewhitney houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Frank Sinatra's private treasures a multimillion-dollar hit at auction
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Judge: Cardi B cannot contact victims of strip club fight
Shop, sip and glow: The top fashion and beauty events in New York City this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Off-duty firefighter dead after being found alongside car on Belt Parkway
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Show More
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder
Sandy Hook parents film PSA about mass shooting warning signs
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Man fatally struck by car while crossing street on Long Island
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
More News