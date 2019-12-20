Arts & Entertainment

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White

For the first time since his health scare, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is speaking publicly on Good Morning America.

In November, 74-year-old Sajak needed emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, and taping for the show was canceled for a day.

While he recovered, Vanna White filled in to host, and Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney characters took her spot on the puzzle board. She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.



Sajak has hosted the ABC game show for more than 40 years and 7,000 episodes, so when he stepped out suddenly, fans were concerned.

"You said they had to operate right away. Was it life or death at that moment?" ABC correspondent Paula Faris asked Sajak.

"I mean, my blood pressure had fallen dramatically ... It was tough on the -- Lesly, my wife and -- and our -- daughter was with me. And they were -- you know, they didn't know. I mean, you go in, and they don't know if I'm comin' out," he said.

Sajak said the "excruciating" pain came suddenly after a walk with his daughter, and within two-and-half hours, he was in surgery.

After a successful procedure, he said he feels great and has returned to work, even now spinning the famous wheel.

"And nothing has popped!" he joked.

The game show host also praised White for stepping up to the plate, even though it was "bizarre" to see the show go on without him.

"What a trooper, and I'm not being condescending in any way 'cause it would have been well within her right to say, 'Wait a minute. This is not what you're paying me for,'" he said.

At first, White was nervous and uncomfortable, according to Sajak, but he said he thinks she did a great job.

"I did find she does like hosting, and I'm a little nervous ... she brought in some homemade cupcakes, and I did have someone taste mine first, just in case," he joked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcu.s. & worldwheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Man fatally struck by 3 vehicles in Park Slope
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Firefighters battle flames, icy conditions as fire damages LI home
Show More
Pedestrian fatally hit by truck on West Side of Manhattan
Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault
First Responder Friday: NYPD Det. Fred Caravousanos
Open enrollment in NYC Fair Fares program set to begin
Door of woman's NYC apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating
More TOP STORIES News