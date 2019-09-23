emmys

Patricia Arquette calls for support for trans community in heartfelt Emmys speech

LOS ANGELES -- Patricia Arquette is having a "wonderful time" in her acting career, but the Emmy winner is still personally struggling with the death of her transgender sister.

Arquette said backstage Sunday night that she has been grieving heavily since Alexis Arquette was killed at the age of 47 in 2016. She made a tearful tribute to Alexis during her acceptance speech after she won best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in the Hulu series "The Act."

During her speech, the 51-year-old actress urged an end to the persecution of trans people: "In my heart, I'm so sad...I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

Arquette said backstage that the continuous jokes about trans people are "unacceptable." She also urged for more employment for trans people, who she says are in "deep poverty."

"They're human beings," she said onstage during her acceptance speech. "Let's give them jobs."

Alexis Arquette died Sept. 11, 2018, from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years, according to her death certificate. She was 47.

Click here to see more 2019 Emmy winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showshollywoodtelevisionlgbt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmys speech
Billy Porter breaks ground with acting Emmy win
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44
Police: Woman fatally shot in bedroom of NJ apartment
Police investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
AccuWeather: Summery first day of fall
Fire tears through Jersey Shore catering hall
Jones sparkles in his start, Giants rally past Bucs 32-31
3 hurt when fire breaks out at high-rise building near Times Square
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Man crossing NYC street critically injured in hit-and-run
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
More TOP STORIES News