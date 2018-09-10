ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paul McCartney plays private pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from Grand Central Terminal.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --
A surprise concert by Paul McCartney was held at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.

Chris Rock, Kate Moss and Meryl Streep walked to Vanderbilt Hall for the private concert for only 300 ticket holders. The concert was to promote 'Egypt Station,' McCartney's first solo album in five years.

Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McCartney entering Grand Central Terminal:



Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.

Commuters are advised to use the following entrances instead:

-48th St. & Park Ave.
-47th St. & Madison Ave.
-47th St. between Lex & Park

-Park Ave. between 45th & 46th Streets

Entrances at 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue and 105 E. 42nd Street will also be open, but are not recommended. The MTA says customers entering from 42nd Street should anticipate crowds.

Three-hundred lucky fans scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.

There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.

