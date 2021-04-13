'Sound of Metal' actor Paul Raci on his Oscar nomination, Chicago roots

CHICAGO -- Chicago native Paul Raci is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Sound of Metal."Raci plays Joe, a Vietnam veteran who lost his hearing in the war. Now he runs a sober house for deaf people who are struggling with addiction.He said he still feels deeply rooted in his hometown."It's a heartbreaking thing to leave Chicago, you never forget it," he said. "Nothing rivals what I saw and was instilled with in Chicago."And there's quite a bit of Chicago in the character of Joe."That accent Joe has is my accent, and I'm a Chicago boy, I grew up in Humboldt Park. You listen to my brothers, they talk like Mayor Daley," Raci said. "When the nomination happened, my brothers and sister got together, they sent me some Lou Malnati!"Raci is a Chicago White Sox fan, and called the team's original stadium, Comisky Park, his "church" and "sanctuary." He grew up wanting to play baseball."I wanted to be an infielder, my first glove was a Nellie Fox Wilson glove," he said. "The people of Chicago know who I am, they know what I've been through. I never thought I'd be a star, I never wanted to be a star. I wanted to do some authentic, true acting."Raci's parents were both deaf, and signing was his first language."I realized later in life what a great man my father was. He was a blue collar worker, a blue collar guy that got up every day, put the Chicago Tribune under his arm and went to that menial job and marched back home to be a father," he said. "Life is beautiful, man, it really is."