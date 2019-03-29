in our backyard

Lightning strikes twice as Percy Jackson's Lightning Thief Musical returns to NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical joined ABC7 at the Met to talk mythology, their characters and the show's return to the Beacon Theater.

By Emily Sowa, Alex Ciccarone & Miguel Amaya
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" returned to New York City's Beacon Theater on Thursday.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, the musical explores the challenges that Percy Jackson faces as a teenager dealing with ADHD and dyslexia while discovering he is the son of the God of the Sea Poseidon.

On opening night, Chris McCarrell who portrays "Percy", Kristin Stokes "Annabeth" and Jorrell Javier "Grover", visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Greek mythology exhibit for inspiration.

You can explore Greek mythology at the Met with a special tour featuring a map and quotes from The Lightning Thief to seek out the character's encounters from the show.

The six performances will run through Sunday March 31st, 2019 and tickets are available online.

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanupper east sideupper west sidemuseumsin our backyardmuseum exhibitmetropolitan museum of arttheateroriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN OUR BACKYARD
Students get to touch real brains at interactive Brain Fair
First cigar sommelier in NYC lights up Soho Cigar Bar
FDNY Boxing Team fights for wounded veterans
Learn to make leather goods at leather shop speakeasy
TOP STORIES
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
Show More
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Suspect arrested in NYC apartment break-in, face licking
6 baby elephants separated from parents rescued from mud hole
Long Island district struggles to serve surge in migrant students
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
More TOP STORIES News