NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" returned to New York City's Beacon Theater on Thursday.
Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, the musical explores the challenges that Percy Jackson faces as a teenager dealing with ADHD and dyslexia while discovering he is the son of the God of the Sea Poseidon.
On opening night, Chris McCarrell who portrays "Percy", Kristin Stokes "Annabeth" and Jorrell Javier "Grover", visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Greek mythology exhibit for inspiration.
You can explore Greek mythology at the Met with a special tour featuring a map and quotes from The Lightning Thief to seek out the character's encounters from the show.
The six performances will run through Sunday March 31st, 2019 and tickets are available online.
For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Lightning strikes twice as Percy Jackson's Lightning Thief Musical returns to NYC
IN OUR BACKYARD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News