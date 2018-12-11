Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Generation Women: 'Naughty, Nice ... or Nasty?'
On Wednesday, join a multi-generational cast of women who talk about times they were -- as the title suggests -- naughty, nice or nasty. Host Georgia Clark is the author of "The Regulars" and "The Bucket List." Organizer Generation Women "celebrates and amplifies women's voices and creativity," according to its website.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St.
Price: $15 (standing room only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Night at the Museum: Artist Holiday Party
Start your weekend with a night at MoMA, featuring electronic and dance music provided by Bonaventure. Get access to "Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts." Hot chocolate, mulled wine and churros will be available and you can shop for ceramics, handmade by over 100 artists. Proceeds will go to organizations like Wide Rainbow and Gays Against Guns.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8-11:59 p.m.
Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Big Apple Circus
Top circus acts will perform juggling, aerial and other awe-inspiring acts. The Flying Tunizianis are featured and horses, dogs and clowns will add to the entertainment.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza
Price: $10-$35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Broadway Bust a Move'
If you've ever fancied yourself a Broadway star, here's your chance to learn the choreography of the hottest shows. All fitness levels are welcome and encouraged.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Doug Varone and Dancers presents the world premiere of 'everything is fine'
Finally, catch this play, which "unfolds in seven interwoven narratives mapping an array of themes: love, solitude, separation, forgiveness, aging," according to thepromoter. "Performed by a multi-generational cast of 16 artists, it delves deep into memories, creating intimate portraits of ordinary lives."
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: New Ohio Theatre, 154 Christopher St.
Price: $49
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets