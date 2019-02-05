Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Wild Things Comedy Show at a secret location

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a stand-up comedy show at a secret location to an all-ages magic show.---Tonight: Enjoy stand-up comedy in a secret venue while chowing down on free pizza. The new Wild Things show features stand-up comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and other hilarious outlets.Tuesday, Feb. 5, 8-10:30 p.m.Secret Loft, 14th Street and 6th Avenue$5-$8Learn about the Facebook Analog Research Lab and its Designer in Residence program from the lab's global design lead. Through printed materials, such as posters and installations, the Analog Research Lab explores ways in which analog and digital technologies can work together to open people's minds and nurture conversation.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Type Directors Club, 347 W. 36th St., #603.$5-$15Who will emerge victorious in the ultimate debate of cats versus dogs? Hosts Meg Pierson, Zak Martellucci and Dustin Growick will moderate the debate between the cat side -- represented by wildlife biologist Imogene Cancellare -- and dog side -- represented by Courtney Garrity, research scientist at the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab.Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-11 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15-$20There will be some magic in the air this Saturday afternoon at Broadway Comedy Club. Magicians will pull out all their tricks -- sleights of hand, mind reading and more -- to wow the all-ages crowd.Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$15