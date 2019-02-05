Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a stand-up comedy show at a secret location to an all-ages magic show.
Wild Things Comedy Show at a secret location
Tonight: Enjoy stand-up comedy in a secret venue while chowing down on free pizza. The new Wild Things show features stand-up comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and other hilarious outlets.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Secret Loft, 14th Street and 6th Avenue
Price: $5-$8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Inside the Facebook Analog Research Lab at Type Directors Club
Learn about the Facebook Analog Research Lab and its Designer in Residence program from the lab's global design lead. Through printed materials, such as posters and installations, the Analog Research Lab explores ways in which analog and digital technologies can work together to open people's minds and nurture conversation.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Type Directors Club, 347 W. 36th St., #603.
Price: $5-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Versus: Cats vs. Dogs at Caveat
Who will emerge victorious in the ultimate debate of cats versus dogs? Hosts Meg Pierson, Zak Martellucci and Dustin Growick will moderate the debate between the cat side -- represented by wildlife biologist Imogene Cancellare -- and dog side -- represented by Courtney Garrity, research scientist at the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Magic Show at Broadway Comedy Club
There will be some magic in the air this Saturday afternoon at Broadway Comedy Club. Magicians will pull out all their tricks -- sleights of hand, mind reading and more -- to wow the all-ages crowd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets