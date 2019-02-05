ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a stand-up comedy show at a secret location to an all-ages magic show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Wild Things Comedy Show at a secret location





Tonight: Enjoy stand-up comedy in a secret venue while chowing down on free pizza. The new Wild Things show features stand-up comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and other hilarious outlets.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Secret Loft, 14th Street and 6th Avenue
Price: $5-$8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Inside the Facebook Analog Research Lab at Type Directors Club




Learn about the Facebook Analog Research Lab and its Designer in Residence program from the lab's global design lead. Through printed materials, such as posters and installations, the Analog Research Lab explores ways in which analog and digital technologies can work together to open people's minds and nurture conversation.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Type Directors Club, 347 W. 36th St., #603.
Price: $5-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Versus: Cats vs. Dogs at Caveat





Who will emerge victorious in the ultimate debate of cats versus dogs? Hosts Meg Pierson, Zak Martellucci and Dustin Growick will moderate the debate between the cat side -- represented by wildlife biologist Imogene Cancellare -- and dog side -- represented by Courtney Garrity, research scientist at the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9-11 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Magic Show at Broadway Comedy Club





There will be some magic in the air this Saturday afternoon at Broadway Comedy Club. Magicians will pull out all their tricks -- sleights of hand, mind reading and more -- to wow the all-ages crowd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 can't-miss comedy shows in NYC this week
3 EDM shows worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Stars come out for the Oscars nominee luncheon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Woman accused of throwing rocks, busting into McDonald's
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Truck driver avoids cat, crashes into cars, homes in NYC
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
Show More
Grandmother killed, man struck by stray bullets in Brooklyn
PD: Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Deli worker grazed in head by bullet during NYC robbery
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
More News