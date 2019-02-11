Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a variety show to a magic show.
Erik and Jessie and Everyone You Know Variety Show!
Erik Hellman and Jessie Fisher put on a variety show combining original music, comedy, improv, magic and more. Hellman is from Chicago PD, and Fisher is from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
When: Monday, Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $25
Generation Women: No Going Back
Georgia Clark will host this event for women in NYC. Performers will tell the audience of a time where they did or said something that completely changed their lives.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $20 (Standing Room Only); $30 (General Admission)
Magician Matt Roberts
Matt Roberts magic show will combine comedy and magic together. Roberts is an award-winning magician whose show features sleight of hand, levitation, mind reading and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.
Where: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.
Price: $20 - $35
