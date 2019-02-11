Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Erik and Jessie and Everyone You Know Variety Show!

Generation Women: No Going Back

Magician Matt Roberts

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a variety show to a magic show.---Erik Hellman and Jessie Fisher put on a variety show combining original music, comedy, improv, magic and more. Hellman is from, and Fisher is fromMonday, Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$25Georgia Clark will host this event for women in NYC. Performers will tell the audience of a time where they did or said something that completely changed their lives.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$20 (Standing Room Only); $30 (General Admission)Matt Roberts magic show will combine comedy and magic together. Roberts is an award-winning magician whose show features sleight of hand, levitation, mind reading and more.Saturday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.$20 - $35