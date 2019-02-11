ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a variety show to a magic show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Erik and Jessie and Everyone You Know Variety Show!





Erik Hellman and Jessie Fisher put on a variety show combining original music, comedy, improv, magic and more. Hellman is from Chicago PD, and Fisher is from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

When: Monday, Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Generation Women: No Going Back





Georgia Clark will host this event for women in NYC. Performers will tell the audience of a time where they did or said something that completely changed their lives.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $20 (Standing Room Only); $30 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Magician Matt Roberts





Matt Roberts magic show will combine comedy and magic together. Roberts is an award-winning magician whose show features sleight of hand, levitation, mind reading and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.
Where: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave.
Price: $20 - $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dance Theatre of Harlem' honors late founder at The Apollo
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
More News