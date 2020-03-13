jimmy kimmel live

Pete Buttigieg fills in as host for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

LOS ANGELES -- Pete Buttigieg is a former presidential candidate, mayor, naval intelligence officer and ... last-night host?

Mayor Pete filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night on ABC as Kimmel was taping episodes of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," but the timing was unfortunate.

Only hours before taping, the show decided to go without an audience, save for handfuls of staff members, amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

"Everyone is spread apart at the CDC-recommended distance," said Buttigieg, whose husband was sitting among the empty seats.

Buttigieg, a Democrat who sought the presidency, had the chief job qualification of a late-night host, circa 2020. He was more than willing to tell biting jokes about President Donald Trump.

"When you don't have a real audience, you have to fake one," he said. "Just like Trump's inauguration."

During his monologue, producers cut to film clips of enthusiastic audiences, from awards shows or the State of the Union address.

As an amateur, Buttigieg was more than willing to blame lame jokes on the writers -- and the Iowa Caucus app for getting him the late-night gig.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpete buttigiegjimmy kimmel livejimmy kimmelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands
Celtics fan Mark Wahlberg talks getting booed at Lakers game
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Jimmy Kimmel's Hollywood studio
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
LIVE: Cuomo says NY has most coronavirus cases in US
LIVE: Gov. Phil Murphy updates NJ coronavirus cases
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Drive-through coronavirus testing center opens in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
Show More
Coronavirus: NY public libraries to close starting Saturday
COVID-19: More NYC schools closed as pressure mounts on mayor
Schools and universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Nassau County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
More TOP STORIES News