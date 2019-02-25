ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Celebrities change it up for Oscars after parties

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Brie Larson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES --
Oscar winners and their other famous friends headed out to all the popular after parties around Los Angeles after the big night.

Celebrities went to the Governor's Ball, Vanity Fair, Oscar Gala and Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards parties that were happening not far from the Dolby Theatre, where the show was held Sunday night.

Some famous faces changed up their styles for the evening, while others continued to party it up in their Oscars gowns.

Darker hues and blues as well as more metallic looks appeared to take over the evening.

Check out some of the stars who changed up their Oscars look to a more dramatic evening look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Brie Larson

Amy Adams

Kacey Musgraves
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsfashionpartycelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
The best charity events in New York City this week
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
More News